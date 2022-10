Cena elektřiny rostla v Česku nejvýrazněji ze všech zemí Evropské unie

🆕🛢️💰Between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, #gas prices increased in 23 of the 24 EU Member States.

Highest increases:

🇪🇪Estonia (+154%)

🇱🇹Lithuania (+110%)

🇧🇬Bulgaria (+108%)

Decrease in:

🇭🇺Hungary (-0.5%)

