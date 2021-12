V Arktidě jako na Sahaře. Meteorologové potvrdili 38 stupňů Celsia za polárním kruhem

WMO has recognized temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) in Verkhoyansk (Russia) on 20.6.2020 as new #Arctic record

It occurred during a prolonged heatwave, which drove massive fires and sea ice loss and contributed to 2020 being one of 3 warmest years on record