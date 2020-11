Kamery odhalily v oceánských hlubinách největší koncentraci ryb. Stovka murén sežrala návnadu jako nic

In research led by @AstridBLeitner, an MBARI postdoc, cutthroat eels, Ilyophis arx, were observed swarming around bait deployed on a lander on the summit of a seamount in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. Video courtesy of the Deep Sea Fish Ecology Lab, U of Hawaii. @SOESTnews pic.twitter.com/nWrjPvduPU