Českým domácnostem loni plyn zdražil nejvíce z celé Unie. U elektřiny byl růst druhý nejvyšší

💰⚡#Electricity prices up in all EU countries except 🇲🇹Malta and the 🇳🇱Netherlands



Household electricity prices rose most in the second half of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021 in:

🇷🇴Romania (+112%)

🇨🇿Czechia (+97%)

🇩🇰Denmark (+70%)



