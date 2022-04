V ruské Belgorodské oblasti hořel sklad munice, ozývaly se výbuchy

"According to preliminary data, an ammunition depot is on fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka" - Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov



He says there were no casualties among the civilian population.

