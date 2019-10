Kalifornie v plamenech. Oheň vyhnal desetitisíce lidí z domovů, ohrožuje i oblíbenou vinici

#SantaClarita photos from #NewhallRanchRoad & #BouquetCanyonRoad. I heard the fire is out by the 14 and they have shut down #SoledadCanyonRoad. And now #Castaic is on fire. Omg 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KlQEZNIUZ0