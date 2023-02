„Nesmíme rezignovat na slušnost.“ Slovensko si připomíná pět let od vraždy Kuciaka

5 years ago, Europe was outraged at the murder of Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak & his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.



Our outrage is matched by determination for justice, for media freedom & to protect journalists.



We remember them. We honour them. We fight for them. #AllForJan 🇪🇺🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/a1oF1iE6xL