Nejvýznamnější americký host za čtyři dekády. Ministr zdravotnictví Azar navštívil Tchaj-wan

Congratulations to @MOHW_Taiwan & @HHSGov on boosting #Taiwan-#US health cooperation! We're proud to play a part in realizing this potential-laden pact. Taiwan & the U.S. are like-minded partners utilizing shared values of freedom & democracy in building better tomorrows for all. https://t.co/uASJngojD1 pic.twitter.com/ih0OObcRk7