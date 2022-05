Paxlovid nedokáže zabránit nákaze covidem, stále ji ale dobře léčí, oznámil Pfizer

🏀REBOUND of #COVID19 ON DAYS 10-14—I’ve been closely monitoring a new trend of a “rebound” of symptoms after Paxlovid’s 5 day course is finished—neg then positive again. Example—3 in one family. Pfizer hinted on FDA app too—need to be vigilant to retest. https://t.co/PcAT702M6R pic.twitter.com/P4TNuMtGR1