Na sociálních sítích se objevují záběry ruských vojenských kolon

Lidé v Bělorusku i na Ukrajině zveřejňují na sociálních sítích záběry projíždějící ruské vojenské techniky. Ta se účastní invaze na Ukrajinu

Kolona na předměstí Kyjeva
Zdroj: Twitter/@DrAlakbarov