Na sociálních sítích se objevují záběry ruských vojenských kolon

Rosgvardia column reportedly outskirts of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/nwRHL6co8t— Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) February 25, 2022
A big column of the Russian troops is heading in the, reportedly, the direction of Chernihiv, Ukraine, from Belarusian Homiel. pic.twitter.com/nnRZ8hNNUW— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 25, 2022
In Asipovichi, Russian vehicles are driving loaded with, allegedly, missiles. Yesterday, rockets were fired from Belarus to Ukraine. Lukashenka was a self-proclaimed "guarantor of peace". By supporting Russia, he surrendered the people of Belarus. He is a war criminal now. pic.twitter.com/1KFqYzY9ah— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 25, 2022
#Belarus This is surreal. Russian tanks are driving through Homiel in Belarus. The same tanks will go to #Ukraine through the territory of my country to kill my Ukranian friends pic.twitter.com/jySNOzHhh5— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 25, 2022
#Ukraine 🇺🇦: a column of tanks and vehicles belonging to the Russian invasion force was knocked out by Ukrainian forces somewhere in the #Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/Z0zL1z9NYB— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 25, 2022
#Belarus More than 50 armored vehicles were spotted in Rechytsa district. It was reported that the column turned towards Loeu.— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 25, 2022
I don’t know how we as a nation would live with the fact that Russian troops are coming from our country. Lukashenko is a criminal pic.twitter.com/qgzXi164Wi