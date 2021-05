Časy se mění, ale Bob Dylan je pořád tady. Písničkáři, který ovlivnil celou generaci, je osmdesát let

How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

Yes, and how many seas must a white dove sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

Yes, and how many times must the cannon balls fly

Before theyre forever banned?

The answer, my friend, is blowin in the wind,

The answer is blowin in the wind.

How many years must a mountain exist

Before it is washed to the sea

Yes, and how many years can some people exist

Before theyre allowed to be free?

Yes, and how many times must a man turn his head,

Pretending he just doesnt see?

The answer, my friend, is blowin in the wind,

The answer is blowin in the wind.

How many times must a man look up

Before he can really see the sky?

Yes, and how many ears must one man have

Before he can hear people cry?

Yes, and how many deaths will it take till he knows

That too many people have died?

The answer, my friend, is blowin in the wind,

The answer is blowin in the wind.