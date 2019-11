Crew Dragon společnosti SpaceX se blíží k prvnímu letu s posádkou. Ukončí to závislost Američanů na Rusku

This afternoon, @SpaceX completed a series of static fire engine tests for #CrewDragon's launch escape system.



Now, SpaceX and @NASA will

1⃣ Review data from the test

2⃣ Perform hardware inspections

3⃣ Establish launch date for In-Flight Abort Test



💻: https://t.co/4SbwBhGgX4 pic.twitter.com/kPpM729jtm