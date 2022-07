Na Ukrajině nelétá jen Bayraktar. Různé drony nasazují obě strany

The aerial drones are playing a critical role for both 🇺🇦 and 🇷🇺 militaries.



🇺🇦 uses commercial drones for surveillance and have destroyed several 🇷🇺 tanks with 🇹🇷-built Bayraktars.

🇷🇺 fleet of Orlan-10 drones help pinpoint artillery fire with deadly accuracy.



source - @RFERL pic.twitter.com/XqMNx52MUl