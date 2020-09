Nejchladnější místo severní polokoule už není v Rusku, ale v Grónsku. Meteorologové tam naměřili mínus 69,6 °C

WMO has recognized a temperature of -69.6°C (-93.3°F) at an automatic weather station in Greenland on 22 Dec 1991 as the lowest ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere.

It will be added to the WMO Weather and Climate Extremes Archive

