Země má novou „nejjasnější hvězdu“. Je to šedesátimetrový satelit, který vadí astronomům

In @Nature today: "Huge new satellite outshines nearly every star in the sky" https://t.co/Z5HnKBvNLz… plus research article on the high optical brightness of this satellite. #IAUS385



(I took this 30/11/22 with my phone from the back garden. That streak is #BlueWalker3 😳) pic.twitter.com/IlHosOtobM