„Nastal čas poděkovat národu, který nás podporuje.“ Česku se v Tel Avivu dostalo potlesku

Thank you Baruch Ben Or and Senia Waldberg for today’s event “Thanking Czechia for supporting Israel”. It was moving to see so many supporters. Pleasure to be there with MK Sharen Haskel, honorary consul David Hercky and the represantative of the Abducted David Zalmanovich 🇨🇿🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/jUpgQQt6eN