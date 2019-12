Austrálie kvůli požárům uzavírá silnice, na několika místech vyhlásili stav katastrofy

Fire Emergency: Fire racing up a cliff in the Grose Valley, near Blackheath. Emergency warnings have been issued for fires at Wildes Meadow, Currowan, Tianjara, Gospers Mountain, Green Wattle Creek & Grose Valley. https://t.co/PpNYle74Ri #NSWfires #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QFQCqUWC4C