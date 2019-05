Předzvěst politického zemětřesení? Konzervativci i labouristé v průzkumech vypadli z prvních dvou pozic

Our latest Westminster voting intention has the Lib Dems in first place and the Brexit Party second place, with Labour and the Tories pushed into third:

Lib Dem - 24%

Brexit Party - 22%

Con - 19%

Labour - 19%

Green - 8%

UKIP - 1%

Change UK - 1%

