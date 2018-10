Hurikán Michael má na Floridě jednu oběť. Nad Georgií zeslábl, hrozí tam ale tornáda

Seeing some incredible raw video coming into the @10NewsWTSP newsroom of storm damage in the panhandle. Here's damage from #HurricaneMichael in Panama City Beach, Florida. https://t.co/c4LqxvNfUx #Michael #Florida #FLwx #PanamaCityBeach #MexicoBeach pic.twitter.com/Mbba0kxWfN